Groups urge changes as Tennessee seeks long-term care funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee advocates say the state has an opportunity to increase funding for home-and community-based care, arguing that the relief will help provide critical support to the elderly, disabled, and their families.

Under the latest COVID-19 relief law, Tennessee is eligible to receive a $157 million increase in its federal matching Medicaid funds for long-term care services.

Groups like the Tennessee Disability Coalition and Tennessee Coalition for Better Aging argue these extra funds can be used as an opportunity to improve caregiver pay and provide better services. Tennessee’s Medicaid program, known as TennCare, has until July 12 to apply for the funds.

