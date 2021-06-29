Advertisement

Hawkins Co. woman creates stickers to find Summer Wells

A Hawkins County woman has spread the word of Summer Wells disappearance by creating car decals.
Find Summer Wells car decal Frost created
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hawkins County woman has spread the word of Summer Wells disappearance by creating car decals with her own money. Destiny Frost’s goal is that someone, somewhere steps forward to say something about what’s happened to the missing five year old Rogersville girl.

“I’ve been instantly so invested into this case, hoping, and praying this little girl is just found safe,” said Frost.

Frost made stickers as a hobby at first, but has since turned it into a passion project.

“I’m really, truly dedicated on getting this stickers out cause I truly just want this word across everywhere,” explained Frost.

Within a day of sharing her idea on social media, she already had people interested from Tennessee and other states.

She is making 50 decals in 48 hours all for free. “It’s tiring but I’m willing to do it for Summer,” she said.

If you’re interested in getting a decal for your car you can message Frost through her Facebook page here.

