Holocaust survivor keeps family’s memory alive in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On a quiet street in west Knoxville there’s proof that everyone has a story to tell. Those stories show that the truth is often stranger than fiction. Sonja DuBois is a “hidden child” of the Holocaust.

“I’m Sonja DuBois, a hidden child most of my life,” DuBois said.

DuBois was born as a Clara Van Thijn. She says she didn’t know her original name coming ashore in America in the early 50s.

“I didn’t find out the truth until I was twelve years old,” DuBois said. The truth: her family didn’t escape the Holocaust. Both parents and all of her grandparents were killed.

As a foster ‘hidden child’ taken in by a Dutch family, Sonja never even saw a photo of her biological parents until she was 60.

“It’s a long time to wonder what your mother looked like, what she smelled like,” DuBois said.

As a teen, she was angry. she says her foster parents made a pact not to tell her the real story. She had questions for her birth parents – who she calls mother and daddy.

“Why did you abandon me? Parents: you weren’t even 29 years old. Why didn’t we hide?”

Now she knows what would’ve happened if they did hide.

“They must have suspected that they weren’t coming back and left their precious things,” DuBois said.

One of the few possessions Sonja DuBois has from her birth parents, a silver and garnet necklace: “These are the silver shackles that keep it strong. These are the garnets that my parents left,” DuBois said.

She told WVLT News that it has her mother’s strength in it.

DuBois spends her time talking to school kids about the Holocaust – and of forgetting past atrocities.

“I mean, that doesn’t go away,” DuBois said.

“This history isn’t dead,” Cammy Harris said.

Harris works with the Tennessee Holocaust Commission. Those advocates’ work ensures the memories are not lost.

“How you see that trauma sort of ripple across an entire lifetime,” Harris said.

Sonja is now more than 50 years older than her parents were when they were killed at Auschwitz. Writing her book “Finding Schifrah” helped her find the voice that was hidden for so long.

“I hope they’re proud of me,” DuBois said. “I hope that they, you know, realized there’s a reason I was saved. That I have a responsibility. That i take that seriously.”

If you would like a dedicated copy of Sonja’s book, or want to schedule a civic or school talk, you can email her at: ronson1@att.net

