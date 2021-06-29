Knoxville Dunkin’ stores offer doughnut supporting East Tenn. Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville area Dunkin’ stores will offer a new type of donut aimed at supporting childhood cancer awareness with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. One dollar will be donated to the hospital for every “Gold Joy Donut” sold at a Knoxville area Dunkin’.’

The money is aimed at helping to “bring joy to children and their families who are affected by cancer,” spokespersons said.

“Children being treated for cancer in our Hematology/Oncology Clinic at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will benefit from the funds raised through Dunkin’ Donut’s featured Gold Joy Donut,” said VP for Institutional Advancement at Children’s Hospital Carlton Long. “Our hospital depends on the generosity of our community and donors to help us purchase life-saving medical equipment, offer family assistance to those with a sick child, and provide both our Child Life and Care Coordination staff the items they need to distract, educate, and entertain children while they are patients at our hospital. We appreciate Dunkin’ Donuts and community support.”

The money is being offered through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Those interested in learning more about the Dunkin’ Joy Childhood Foundation can do so at their website.

The “Gold Joy Donut” will feature yellow icing and a Dunkin’ Munchkin on top.

The donut will be offered from July 1 - July 7.

