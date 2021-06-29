Advertisement

Knoxville Dunkin’ stores offer doughnut supporting East Tenn. Children’s Hospital

One dollar will be donated for every ‘Gold Joy Donut’ sold by Knoxville Dunkin’ stores.
Dunkin' donut to benefit ETCH
Dunkin' donut to benefit ETCH(Dunkin')
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville area Dunkin’ stores will offer a new type of donut aimed at supporting childhood cancer awareness with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. One dollar will be donated to the hospital for every “Gold Joy Donut” sold at a Knoxville area Dunkin’.’

The money is aimed at helping to “bring joy to children and their families who are affected by cancer,” spokespersons said.

“Children being treated for cancer in our Hematology/Oncology Clinic at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will benefit from the funds raised through Dunkin’ Donut’s featured Gold Joy Donut,” said VP for Institutional Advancement at Children’s Hospital Carlton Long. “Our hospital depends on the generosity of our community and donors to help us purchase life-saving medical equipment, offer family assistance to those with a sick child, and provide both our Child Life and Care Coordination staff the items they need to distract, educate, and entertain children while they are patients at our hospital. We appreciate Dunkin’ Donuts and community support.”

The money is being offered through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Those interested in learning more about the Dunkin’ Joy Childhood Foundation can do so at their website.

The “Gold Joy Donut” will feature yellow icing and a Dunkin’ Munchkin on top.

The donut will be offered from July 1 - July 7.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
ROGER JAMES BARNHART
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains tourism creates $1.38 billion in economic benefits
Frothy Monkey coming to Downtown Knoxville
Frothy Monkey coming to Downtown Knoxville
Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
TBI investigating officer involved shooting in Hamilton Co.
What is TBI’s TN KidKit and how does it help when a child goes missing?
Desheena Kyle
Police asking for help finding missing Knoxville woman