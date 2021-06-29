Advertisement

Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a major crash near Maynardville Highway and Texas Valley Sunday evening.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a fatal accident in North Knox County Sunday night, officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol say.

Roger Barnhart, 39, faces the charges after allegedly crossing into another lane on Maynardville Highway and striking another vehicle.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, two people were in the car during the accident, 18-year-old Jaelyn Collins died in the crash. There was another person in the car who was injured after being trapped in the wreckage; their name is not being released because they are a juvenile.

Rural Metro Fire announced Sunday evening that Maynardville Highway near Loyston Road would be closed for “at least an hour” while crews worked to investigate and clear the scene of a serious crash.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to the major crash near Maynardville Highway and Texas Valley around 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

Emergency responders asked that drivers avoid the area until the Tennessee Highway Patrol cleared the scene.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

