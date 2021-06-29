Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - The mother of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells spoke out for the first time to Johnson City’s CBS affiliate WJHL News Monday night.

Summer Wells went missing more than two weeks ago on June 15, and her mother Candus Bly is now speaking about the night she disappeared.

“Me and my mother and her were planting flowers, and we went in after we got done washing our hands, and [Summer] got a piece of candy from grandma,” Bly told WJHL. “And [Summer] wanted to go back over and see her brothers, and I said, ‘OK,’ and I walked her all the way over to the porch, and I watched her walking into the kitchen where the boys were watching TV. I told the boys, I said, ‘Watch Summer; I’ll be back.’ And within two minutes, I came back, and I asked the boys where their sister was, and they said, ‘She went downstairs, Mom, to play with her toys in the playroom.’ I said, ‘OK.’ And I yelled downstairs for her a couple times, and I didn’t get no answer, which was unusual because usually she always answers me. And so, I went down there to check, and she was nowhere in sight.”

Bly told WJHL that she believes Summer was abducted. “I feel in my heart that somebody has came up here and took her … has lured her away from here,” she said.

Bly and Summer’s father, Don Wells, call Summer a tomboy. They say she even tried to shave her head to look more like her father.

“[Summer] was a tomboy,” Bly told WJHL. “I shaved my head; she wanted to shave her head like me and the boys did.”

The community recently set up a reward fund for the search.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.