Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 in West Knoxville

A multi-vehicle crash blocked some lanes of I-40 Tuesday afternoon.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash blocked three eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in West Knoxville, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay traffic map.

The crash occurred at mile marker 378.8 which is just East of the North Peters Road exit. Traffic has continued to move but there is congestion in the area, according to the map.

This is a developing story.

