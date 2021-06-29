Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash blocked three eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in West Knoxville, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay traffic map.

The crash occurred at mile marker 378.8 which is just East of the North Peters Road exit. Traffic has continued to move but there is congestion in the area, according to the map.

