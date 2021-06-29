Advertisement

NCAA moves closer to allowing payments to athletes

Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi...
Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers (2) catches a Mississippi State fly ball in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. Notre Dame won 9-1.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A proposed NCAA policy letting college athletes profit off their name, image, and likeness, or NIL, took the next step Monday.

The Division I Council recommended it to the Division I Board of Directors, which will vote on it Wednesday.

Under the policy, college athletes could profit off their NIL without violating NCAA rules until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted.

College athletes are considered amateurs and receive compensation in the form of scholarships and school-related expenses.

But players have long advocated for financial benefits related to their athletic ability.

Several states have recently passed laws or had governors issue executive orders allowing NIL profits.

Under the proposal, athletes in states with such laws would need to adhere to the state guidelines on profits.

Schools in states without such laws can adopt their own parameters if they want.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
I-40 blocked by crash
Multi-vehicle crash blocks I-40 lanes in Sevier County
Maynardville Hwy near Loyston Rd will be closed for at least an hour while THP investigates the...
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
Drowning at Cherokee Dam prompts investigation

Latest News

The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is...
Reward fund created for information in Summer Wells case
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Crews spend 5th day atop shaky pile of collapsed concrete
The death toll from the Florida condo collapse reaches 11 as rescuers race to find 150 people...
Historic search, painful wait ongoing in condo collapse
Isolated pop-ups Tuesday
Steamy weather continues before a cold front brings us relief later