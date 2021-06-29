Advertisement

One dead after crash on Maynardville Highway in Union Co.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the car slid off the road and into a tree
(WVLT)
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Pineville, Kentucky woman died Monday when her car struck a tree on Maynardville Highway June 28.

According to a report from THP, Victoria Wilson was in the passenger seat of the car going north, when it crossed into the other lane, went down into an embankment and hit a tree.

The driver of the car, Cameron Collins, is also from Pineville; he was injured and no charges were filed, pending an investigation from THP.

The report says the car stopped moving at the bottom of the embankment, and then caught fire. Witnesses who saw the crash pulled the two out, but Wilson died.

The report does not say if the two were wearing seatbelts. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

