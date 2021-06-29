Planning a holiday weekend road trip? Better leave early

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re planning on driving somewhere this weekend for the Independence Day holiday, you will not be alone. Roads are expected to be packed with travelers and the trip will be more expensive than usual.

“There’s all this pent-up demand obviously,” American Automobile Association (AAA) Safety Advisor Lynda Lambert said, “after the pandemic kept us all home last year.”

AAA predicts 43.6 million Americans are expected to hit the road for the Fourth of July, breaking the record set before the pandemic in 2019.

“Most people will leave on Thursday afternoon or Friday afternoon, so plan ahead,” Lambert said. “Think leaving early or leaving later in the day on Thursday and Friday. And the same thing holds true when you come back on Monday. Try to get out early or hang around a little longer if at all possible.”

People planned their road trips despite gas prices on the rise. AAA said prices per gallon of gasoline are higher nationally than they have been in 7 years.

Yet people are still choosing to travel.

“It does seem counter-intuitive,” Lambert said. “But most people plan for those summer trips, those vacations and gasoline is factored into their budget.”

