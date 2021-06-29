Advertisement

Police asking for help finding missing Knoxville woman

KPD asking for help finding a missing 26-year-old woman
Desheena Kyle
Desheena Kyle(KPD)
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is requesting the public’s help locating missing 26-year-old Desheena Kyle. Police say they have reason to believe that Desheena, who was reported as missing on June 28 and has not been seen or heard from since June 23, could be in danger.

Police said that Kyle is missing from the Wilson Road area in Knoxville, and she is approximately 5′3 and 130 pounds. If anyone sees Kyle, they are urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact @tn_crime at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

