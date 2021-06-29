Serena Williams forced to withdraw in first round due to ankle injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Serena Williams won’t win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an ankle injury that forced her to retire from the match..

WIlliam slipped on the grass during the sixth game of the opening set and quickly left the Centre Court in order to receive treatment. After about 10 minutes away, Williams returned but was clearly in pain with tears in her eyes as she attempted to serve. When she couldn’t get her serve off, Williams retired from the match.

Poise and grace in the most trying of circumstances.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6O6dvpReXi — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2021

Williams currently has 23 Grand Slam titles and only needs one more to tie Margaret Court for the most all-time. Her last Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon in 2016.

