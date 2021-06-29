Advertisement

Serena Williams forced to withdraw in first round due to ankle injury

Williams suffered the injury during the sixth game of the opening set
Serena Williams of the US serves to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles...
Serena Williams of the US serves to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for the women's singles first round match on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)(Kirsty Wigglesworth | AP)
By Rick Russo
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Serena Williams won’t win her eighth Wimbledon title this year. During her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on Tuesday, Williams suffered an ankle injury that forced her to retire from the match..

WIlliam slipped on the grass during the sixth game of the opening set and quickly left the Centre Court in order to receive treatment. After about 10 minutes away, Williams returned but was clearly in pain with tears in her eyes as she attempted to serve. When she couldn’t get her serve off, Williams retired from the match.

Williams currently has 23 Grand Slam titles and only needs one more to tie Margaret Court for the most all-time. Her last Grand Slam title came at Wimbledon in 2016.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
ROGER JAMES BARNHART
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Latest News

Raising the flag
Raising the flag: An East Tennessee man never forgets
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains tourism creates $1.38 billion in economic benefits
Writers Block: Shelly Moore Bartholomew
Frothy Monkey coming to Downtown Knoxville
Frothy Monkey coming to Downtown Knoxville