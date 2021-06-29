Some afternoon storms from tropical remnants to our South

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny moves to our South, helping to create a few storms in our area today. We’re stuck with the hot, humid conditions, until a cold front brings us some relief by the end of the week. Heavy downpours and some stronger storms add up to a First Alert for Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear to partly cloudy at times, with spotty showers possible. Temperatures are hovering around 70 degrees.

Danny is cutting across Georgia, and helping to create a few more storms for the southern half of our area. Scattered downpours and storms look to reach into the Smoky Mountains and Valley and Southern Plateau, and it’s only isolated chances for the northern half of our area. We’re still reaching into the low 90s early afternoon and feeling 5 degrees warmer in the shade with the high humidity.

Tonight is another stuffy one, with a low around 70 degrees. It’s a partly cloudy night, with a stray shower leftover tonight.

LOOKING AHEAD

The isolated showers and storms continue Wednesday with highs remaining in the lower 90s.

We’re watching the potential for a cold front to increase the rain at the end of the week, and decrease temperatures for Fourth of July weekend. Right now plan for Thursday through Saturday morning to be on the soggy side at times. A WVLT First Alert has been issued due to the possibility of heavy rain moving into the region Friday into early Saturday morning.

The good news is we could see a very comfortable Fourth of July and even a nice start to the month of July!

