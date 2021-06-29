Advertisement

Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium in place

FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices.

The court on Tuesday rejected a plea by landlords to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evicting millions of tenants who aren’t paying rent during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, the Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, until the end of July. It said then it did not expect another extension.

U.S. Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington had struck down the moratorium as exceeding the CDC’s authority, but put her ruling on hold. The high court voted 5-4 to keep the ban in place.

In a brief opinion, Justice Brett Kavanaugh said he agreed with Friedrich’s ruling, but voted to leave the ban on evictions in place because it’s due to end in a month and “because those few weeks will allow for additional and more orderly distribution of the congressionally appropriated rental assistance funds.”

Also last week, the Treasury Department issued new guidance encouraging states and local governments to streamline distribution of the nearly $47 billion in available emergency rental assistance funding

Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s three liberal members also voted to keep the moratorium in place.

Justices Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas said they would have ended it.

The eviction ban was initially put in place last year to provide protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during the pandemic would further spread the highly contagious virus.

By the end of March, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
ROGER JAMES BARNHART
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Latest News

The city reached 115 degrees Monday afternoon, breaking the all-time record of 112 set the day...
Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported
safds
Florida officials seek federal help with building collapse, death toll at 12
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House GOP leaders won’t support probe of Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Gov. Lee visits Gatlinburg
Gov. Lee visits Gatlinburg to speak on agriculture