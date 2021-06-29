Advertisement

Tennessee ‘sending’ millions of vaccine doses back due to low demand

The state has sent back over three million doses of vaccine to the federal government as the state department of health struggles to overcome vaccine hesitancy
Dr. Lisa Piercey
Dr. Lisa Piercey
By David Sikes
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT / WTVF) - Tennessee Department of Health has sent back three million doses of vaccine to the federal government as the state struggles to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

The State Department of Health is reporting a lowering demand for vaccines across the state. Vaccine hesitancy is high in rural areas and in some minority communities.

Due to the reluctance to receive the vaccine, the state is sending back vaccine doses to be used elsewhere where other states have a high demand for vaccines.

“It’s not like we get a big shipment and then we have to send them back to a warehouse,” said Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. “This is a paper transaction only. That’s reflective of what we see across the state. There is more hesitancy and we’re to sort of grinding to a halt. The people who want it have gotten it and they’re good to go.”

“Our supply exceeded our demand. And so, we realized we don’t need this weekly allocation. So, we do continue to order but it’s based on what the provider tells us,” Piercey said.

Dr. Piercey said the vaccine has also proven to be more resilient and the suppliers now say there’s a longer shelf life than 14 days as originally thought.

Despite hesitancy, there are still about 90,000 doses of vaccine given per week in the state. Dr. Piercey said it’s reassuring.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
ROGER JAMES BARNHART
Man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Knox Co. crash
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists five AMBER Alerts in Tenn.

Latest News

One dead after crash on Maynardville Highway in Union Co.
A Texas health care advocacy group claims Texoma facing nursing home workforce shortage.
Groups urge changes as Tennessee seeks long-term care funds
Few afternoon storms from Danny remnants to our South.
Some afternoon storms from tropical remnants to our South
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-month-old on behalf of the...
AMBER Alert issued for Memphis, father wanted on murder charge