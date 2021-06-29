Very steamy Wednesday before soggy weather arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue for a couple of days before this cold front arrives bringing us a First Alert and a much-needed cool down. The humidity looks to plummet heading into the holiday weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

What was once Tropical Storm Danny is cutting across the southeast which is bringing a few showers and storms into the southern half of our area. Those scattered downpours look to mostly move out of here after dinner time. A few storms are possible along the Plateau and Southeastern Kentucky a little bit later tonight. Temperatures will drop to near 70 overnight.

We are looking very steamy Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s once again. We should see that sunshine and dry weather throughout most of the day. Showers and storms could pop back into our area mainly after sunset and a little bit into the overnight hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

An approaching cold front increases rain coverage Thursday, and ramps up to the First Alert for the stronger storms and heavy downpours Thursday night through most of Friday. Thursday will be around 86 and an afternoon with a 60% coverage in rain and storms. We’ll have an 80% coverage Thursday night through Friday, and only warm to around 78 degrees on Friday.

Heavy rain by the end of the week (WVLT)

Rain winds down Friday night into Saturday. We should start to clear out by Saturday afternoon. This cools us down big time for Fourth of July weekend! This weekend, highs are in the low 80s.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live! Plus, watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.