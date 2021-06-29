Wife of veteran pleads for thought before setting off fireworks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fourth of July is a day to celebrate the birth of the United States, often marked with fireworks and gatherings. Some veterans are affected by fireworks in ways people do not often think about.

While an important day to remember, some are asking people to think before they set off fireworks before the day itself.

”It brings you back to memories that are not pleasant or you want to encounter or remember,” said Melissa Roberts, the wife of a Veteran with PTSD and a behavioral analyst.

Roberts’s husband is an Army Combat Veteran who suffers from a traumatic brain injury that triggers PTSD.

”We definitely do get stressed sometimes and we have some ways we prepare our family,” said Roberts.

Last year before the fourth of July Roberts’s husband was jolted awake in the middle of the night by fireworks being let off in their neighborhood.

”He finds it stressful when fireworks go off and it brings him back to memories that are not pleasant,” said Roberts.

Roberts is not asking for no fireworks to be let off, but rather people understand that letting them off at times and days, that aren’t the fourth of July, is often traumatic for veterans.

”There’s not enough understanding by the community and that’s what really could help,” said Roberts.

The mother of two is hoping to raise awareness for others like her husband, while also knowing that no one means to deliver harm, but that they simply may not know.

”If we share our experiences with other people and we relay why something might be difficult or how it might be difficult that people are definitely willing to be more considerate or compassionate about what you’re going through,” said Roberts.

The point is to help people understand that while these men and women have fought to protect the freedoms being celebrated, the way in which we do it, can bring back painful memories for those who experienced so much.

Several towns and counties in East Tennessee don’t allow fireworks, click here to see if your town has any rules.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.