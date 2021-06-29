Advertisement

Writers Block:“Because He Saved Me”

Woman witnessed a near death experience and said God brought her to where she is today
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amy Morton watched her husband almost die, but God saved him and lead her to where she needed to be at that moment.

“Our daughter was 3 at the time and we had just finished dinner and right there in front of us he just died,” said Morton. “I sprang into action the Holy Spirit was working through me.” Her husband suffered a cardiac event, doctors said it’s usually fatal.

“That story in itself is incredible and I detail it in the book almost minute by minute. I performed CPR, the paramedics came and it didn’t look good at all, but God was with me he never left me I had hope. I had faith like never before my husband is here today, he made a full recovery.”

She wrote the book, “Because He Saved Me.” She said God came to her three months before the incident.

“He told me I was going to write a book, but I didn’t know about but once I saw it all unfold I realized that God was giving me a truly incredible story that I had to share with the world. It’s also an inspirational self-help guide for someone who needs extra help, for someone who needs Christ in their life, but doesn’t know how to get there.”

You can buy Morton’s book here.

