Advertisement

2021 Jefferson County Fair canceled

Officials announced the fair was canceled due to the School Board’s, “lack of motion to approve a lease.”
The 2021 Jefferson County Fair has been canceled.
The 2021 Jefferson County Fair has been canceled.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 Jefferson County Fair has been canceled, according to the fair’s Facebook page.

Officials announced the fair was canceled due to the School Board’s, “lack of motion to approve a lease.”

President of the Jefferson Co. Fair, Sam Thompson, said the fair requested a clause be added that would guarantee the fair, but school board members would reportedly not make a motion to accepts the clause.

Thompson said the school board is, “actively seeking funding from the Jefferson County Commission to build a new Jefferson Elementary School on the property which will cause an end to the Jefferson County Fair.”

“We had high hopes for this year’s fair as everything was canceled due to COVID last year. We encourage you to please contact your Commissioners and School Board Members to let them know how you feel,” Thompson said.

The 2021 Jefferson County Fair Is Canceled We are sad to announce that the 2021 Fair has been canceled due to the...

Posted by Jefferson County Fair Tennessee on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Latest News

Dr. Matt Campbell with Knoxville Spine & Sports breaks down the causes of your work from home...
Poor posture and stress leads to rise in pandemic back pain
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Stretches and exercises to get your back feeling great
Beginning in July, Wisconsin birth certificates will include an option in which parents will...
Wisconsin birth certificates add gender neutral options for mother, father