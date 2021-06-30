2021 Jefferson County Fair canceled

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 2021 Jefferson County Fair has been canceled, according to the fair’s Facebook page.

Officials announced the fair was canceled due to the School Board’s, “lack of motion to approve a lease.”

President of the Jefferson Co. Fair, Sam Thompson, said the fair requested a clause be added that would guarantee the fair, but school board members would reportedly not make a motion to accepts the clause.

Thompson said the school board is, “actively seeking funding from the Jefferson County Commission to build a new Jefferson Elementary School on the property which will cause an end to the Jefferson County Fair.”

“We had high hopes for this year’s fair as everything was canceled due to COVID last year. We encourage you to please contact your Commissioners and School Board Members to let them know how you feel,” Thompson said.

The 2021 Jefferson County Fair Is Canceled We are sad to announce that the 2021 Fair has been canceled due to the... Posted by Jefferson County Fair Tennessee on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.