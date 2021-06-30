Advertisement

Are fireworks allowed in your county?

WVLT News has compiled a list of counties and cities in East Tennessee where fireworks are and are not allowed to be sold and used.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Fourth of July is just around the corner and you may be wondering if you will be able to celebrate with fireworks.

WVLT News has compiled a list of counties and cities in East Tennessee where fireworks are and are not allowed to be sold and used:

Anderson County-Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Blount County- Legal to set off fireworks in the county in any location excluding Alcoa and Townsend. Fireworks are banned from being set off between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

City of Oak Ridge- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of Alcoa - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

City of Townsend - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Knox County- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Knoxville- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Gatlinburg- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Pigeon Forge- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Sevierville - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

LaFollette - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Athens- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks

Maryville - Legal to set off fireworks on private property from July 3 and 4 and Dec. 31 - Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Use of fireworks is prohibited at any public area, including, streets, roadways and parking lots.

Campbell County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county

Cumberland County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks

Crossville- Legal to sell and set off fireworks

Fentress County- Legal to sell and set off in county, banned within city limits

Grainger County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks

Greene County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks

Loudon County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks

McMinn County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks

Monroe County- Legal to sell fireworks and set off on July 3rd and 4th

Morgan County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks

Scott County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks before 11:00 p.m.

Sevier County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks in the county but not in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, or Sevierville city limits

Roane County- Legal to sell fireworks, city leaders to determine areas where they may be set off

Kingston- Legal to sell and set off fireworks

Union County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks

Hawkins County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits between July 2 and July 6

Jefferson County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits

