Are fireworks allowed in your county?
WVLT News has compiled a list of counties and cities in East Tennessee where fireworks are and are not allowed to be sold and used.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Fourth of July is just around the corner and you may be wondering if you will be able to celebrate with fireworks.
WVLT News has compiled a list of counties and cities in East Tennessee where fireworks are and are not allowed to be sold and used:
Anderson County-Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
Blount County- Legal to set off fireworks in the county in any location excluding Alcoa and Townsend. Fireworks are banned from being set off between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.
City of Oak Ridge- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
City of Alcoa - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
City of Townsend - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
Knox County- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
Knoxville- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
Gatlinburg- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
Pigeon Forge- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
Sevierville - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
LaFollette - Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
Athens- Illegal to sell and set off fireworks
Maryville - Legal to set off fireworks on private property from July 3 and 4 and Dec. 31 - Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Use of fireworks is prohibited at any public area, including, streets, roadways and parking lots.
Campbell County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks in county
Cumberland County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks
Crossville- Legal to sell and set off fireworks
Fentress County- Legal to sell and set off in county, banned within city limits
Grainger County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks
Greene County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks
Loudon County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks
McMinn County - Legal to sell and set off fireworks
Monroe County- Legal to sell fireworks and set off on July 3rd and 4th
Morgan County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks
Scott County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks before 11:00 p.m.
Sevier County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks in the county but not in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, or Sevierville city limits
Roane County- Legal to sell fireworks, city leaders to determine areas where they may be set off
Kingston- Legal to sell and set off fireworks
Union County- Legal to sell and set off fireworks
Hawkins County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits between July 2 and July 6
Jefferson County- Legal to sell and shoot fireworks outside city limits
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.