Bills aim to help restaurants and improve healthcare

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 1st, a long list of laws will take effect in Tennessee.

Senator Richard Briggs sponsored a bill that creates 44 new positions for family practice doctors in rural areas of Tennessee.

Briggs says it usually takes about three years and $100,000 to train just one of those doctors. The financial burden has been on Congress but with this new legislation, the state of Tennessee will cover the cost for those new doctors to be trained in-state. Briggs say the goal is to give rural areas more practical help to better serve those communities.

Briggs has also sponsored and co-sponsored several bills, a few of which aim to help businesses that lost thousands during the pandemic.

For the next two years, restaurants will be able to serve to-go alcohol to customers. Briggs hopes this will make up for lost wages that occurred in the past year, and will add convenience for customers.

Starting July 30th, Tennessee will have a sales tax free week when you decide to go to a restaurant in the state. Briggs hopes this will incentivize people to patronize local establishments across the state, while also providing a discount for customers.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.