Candace Parker Headed To Sixth WNBA All-Star Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the sixth time in her career and first time as a member of the Chicago Sky, LVFL Candace Parker has been named a WNBA All-Star.

AT&T WNBA All-Star 2021 will be played on July 14 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The contest will showcase the WNBA’s biggest and brightest stars under one roof when the WNBA’s top talent squares off against one another in a clash between WNBA All-Stars and the USA Basketball Women’s National Team.

The 17th WNBA All-Star Game will be broadcast live by ESPN at 7 p.m. ET. The 2021 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game is one of many key elements of the celebration of the WNBA’s 25th season, which will continue to recognize the incredible achievements of players to date while also serving as a celebratory send-off of the WNBA players who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics. Having earned a WNBA championship and two league MVP honors in 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, the Chicagoland-native will now represent the Sky as an All-Star during her first season back in the Windy City.

The 6-foot-4 forward/center, who made an immediate impact on the league in 2008 as the only WNBA player to win Rookie of the Year and league MVP honors in the same season, also has made a difference in her first season with Chicago. The Sky have posted an 8-1 record in games in which she has played. The 2008 Tennessee graduate is averaging 12.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks while playing 25.4 minutes per contest.

She has started all nine games in which she has played, including the past eight after bouncing back from an early season injury. Parker previously was chosen as a WNBA All-Star in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018, earning MVP honors during the contest in 2013.

