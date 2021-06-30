Advertisement

CDC director weighs in on mask guidelines as virus variant spreads

FILE - In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr....
FILE - In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the CDC in Washington.(Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the CDC is leaving it up to local officials to set guidelines for mask-wearing as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus surges in areas with low vaccination rates.

Walensky said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show that “we’ve always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment,” but added CDC guidelines broadly indicate those who are vaccinated don’t need to wear masks.

Health officials in Los Angeles County are recommending people wear masks indoors in public places regardless of their vaccination status.

Separately, the World Health Organization has reiterated its longstanding recommendation that everyone wear masks to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday the “context in which the WHO is making recommendations is very different than us here in the United States” since less than 15% of the world is vaccinated.

As for the recommendation by officials in Los Angeles County, Walensky said “we are still seeing an uptick in cases in areas of low vaccination and in that situation, we are suggesting that policies be made at the local level.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Latest News

FILE - This June 7, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails...
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft exec: Targeting of Americans’ records ‘routine’
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by court
More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in May.
US home contract signings rebound in May
Allison Mack, known for her role in 'Smallville' had previously pleaded guilty to charges she...
Actor Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison in NXIVM sex-slave case