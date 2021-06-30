Children’s consignment sale underway in Farragut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer break is underway but it’s not too early to start back to school shopping.

First Baptist Concord is hosting a large consignment sale for children’s clothing. The church is located at 11704 Kingston Pike.

The sale enters its final for half-priced children’s clothing on Thursday.

“We have a lot of people that come through that have fallen on hard times that really thank us saying that we would not have been able to buy a lot of the things that they did. Could get double and triple what they could if they had to buy it in the store,” Organizer Amanda Baldwin said.

Proceeds from the sale go to provide extra items needed for children and family programs at the church. Baldwin said in the past the proceeds have helped provide playground equipment, furniture and security equipment connected to children and family programs.

The sale will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

