Advertisement

Children’s consignment sale underway in Farragut

Half-price items available on Thursday as sale wraps up.
First Baptist Concord hosting consignment sale.
First Baptist Concord hosting consignment sale.(wvlt)
By Anne Brock
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer break is underway but it’s not too early to start back to school shopping.

First Baptist Concord is hosting a large consignment sale for children’s clothing. The church is located at 11704 Kingston Pike.

The sale enters its final for half-priced children’s clothing on Thursday.

“We have a lot of people that come through that have fallen on hard times that really thank us saying that we would not have been able to buy a lot of the things that they did. Could get double and triple what they could if they had to buy it in the store,” Organizer Amanda Baldwin said.

Proceeds from the sale go to provide extra items needed for children and family programs at the church. Baldwin said in the past the proceeds have helped provide playground equipment, furniture and security equipment connected to children and family programs.

The sale will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Latest News

Raising the flag: An East Tennessee man never forgets
First Alert starts Thursday night as cold front moves in
Cold front Thursday night triggers First Alert for heavy downpours
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox Co. deputies investigating after two found suffering from gunshot wounds
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online or...
Crime Stoppers seeking information in unsolved 2013 Knoxville murder