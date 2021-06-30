Cold front Thursday night triggers First Alert for heavy downpours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The First Alert starts Thursday night as a cold front moves in bringing us heavy downpours through Friday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated downpours are possible tonight, mainly after the sun sets. Some thunder may wake you up overnight if you get one of those storms. Temperatures will drop to near 71 degrees overnight.

We’ll start out with some spotty showers Thursday mid-morning to early afternoon. Those storms will start to roll in from southeastern Kentucky towards the plateau. The heavy downpours will go from spotty to scattered by the later afternoon into the evening hours. Our First Alert starts Thursday evening and lasts through Friday morning as those showers increase overnight. Highs will get near 86 on Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The morning commute Friday looks to be very soggy. Heavy rain will fall throughout the night Thursday into Friday morning. Be prepared and give yourself plenty of time to get to work on Friday morning. A general 1-2 is likely Thursday through Friday with some spots getting 2+” of rain. A Flash Flood Watch has also been issued starting 8 a.m. on Thursday and lasting until 8 a.m. on Friday. The First Alert ends by Friday afternoon with just a few scattered showers leftover from the cold front.

Flash Flood Watch Thursday Through Friday (WVLT)

The weekend looks all clear and dry now! Saturday is all sunshine and a cooler high of 81 degrees, after a mild morning around 60 degrees. That humidity dips down and will make it more comfortable outside.

I think Saturday night could dip to the upper 50s, but the sunshine and shift back to warmer air flowing our way helps us warm to around 86 degrees on the Fourth of July Sunday.

Next week bounces back to the heat, and as the humidity slowly builds so do the rain chances.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live! Plus, watch custom forecast videos and keep up to date on the go, with the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Wednesday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.