Advertisement

Crews give update on Summer Wells reward fund

A reward fund has started for information leading to the location or recovery of missing five-year-old Summer Wells.
Search for Summer Wells
Search for Summer Wells
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A reward fund started on June 15 for information leading to the location or recovery of missing five-year-old Summer Wells.

The current total is $250 in the reward fund, according to Captain Tim Coup, Church Hill Rescue Squad.

Individuals interested in donating to the reward fund can go to any Civis Bank branch and request to place money in the Church Hill Rescue Squad Summer Wells Reward Account.

Once the money is placed in the account, officials said the funds will stay there for six months. If there are no tips or leads that result in the location or recovery of Summer Wells, the funds will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center, Church Hill Rescue stated.

The TBI continues to encourage people to submit any credible tips they may have in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Latest News

LoCo Drive-In Movie Theater opening in Loudon County
Drive-in aims to be “the spot” for entertainment in Loudon County
31-year-old charged with attempted second degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.
Man charged with attempted murder of his mother
WNBA All Star
Candace Parker Headed To Sixth WNBA All-Star Game
First Alert starts Thursday night as cold front moves in
Cold front Thursday night triggers First Alert for heavy downpours