Money added to Summer Wells reward fund, crews say

The reward fund started for information leading to the location or recovery of missing five-year-old Summer Wells has grown.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A reward fund started on June 28 for information leading to the location or recovery of missing five-year-old Summer Wells.

The current total is $3,250 in the reward fund, according to Captain Tim Coup, Church Hill Rescue Squad.

Individuals interested in donating to the reward fund can go to any Civis Bank branch and request to place money in the Church Hill Rescue Squad Summer Wells Reward Account.

Once the money is placed in the account, officials said the funds will stay there for six months. If there are no tips or leads that result in the location or recovery of Summer Wells, the funds will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center, Church Hill Rescue stated.

There have been attempts to donate to a reward before the fund was created.

“There was a gentleman that had mailed a $25,000 check to times news but it was determined that he would pick that check back up and hold on to it until hopefully someone is able to provide a lead or tip that locates/recovers Summer Wells,” said Coup. “I had another gentleman that dropped off a $10,000 check at our station that asked for it to be held and not deposited.”

The TBI continues to encourage people to submit any credible tips they may have in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

