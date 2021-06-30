Crime Stoppers seeking information in unsolved 2013 Knoxville murder
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers have asked the public for help finding new information in the 2013 murder of DeShawn King.
According to officials, King was shot on Linden Avenue and found dead on East New Street on January 20, 2013. Witnesses reported two men in black hoodies ran from the scene following the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online or the P3 TIPS app. Tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.
