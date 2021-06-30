Crime Stoppers seeking information in unsolved 2013 Knoxville murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers have asked the public for help finding new information in the 2013 murder of DeShawn King.

According to officials, King was shot on Linden Avenue and found dead on East New Street on January 20, 2013. Witnesses reported two men in black hoodies ran from the scene following the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers online or the P3 TIPS app. Tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward.

On 1/20/13 DeShawn King was shot on Linden Av & found deceased on East New St. Witnesses reported 2 males in black hoodies ran off right afterwards. Your info may be what is needed to solve his murder. REMAIN ANONYMOUS & Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers online or on the P3 TIPS app pic.twitter.com/X3cfRC1jOj — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) June 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.