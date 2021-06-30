Deputies find man shot multiple times in Monroe Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after a shooting Monday eventing.

Sheriff Tommy Jones said that deputies found a man that had been shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 100 block of Upton Road in Sweetwater.

The call of the shooting came into the sheriff’s department at 9:00 p.m. Monday night. Sheriff Jones said that this is an ongoing investigation and all involved in the incident have been located.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.