Deputies find man shot multiple times in Monroe Co.
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Department has launched an investigation after a shooting Monday eventing.
Sheriff Tommy Jones said that deputies found a man that had been shot multiple times in a vehicle in the 100 block of Upton Road in Sweetwater.
The call of the shooting came into the sheriff’s department at 9:00 p.m. Monday night. Sheriff Jones said that this is an ongoing investigation and all involved in the incident have been located.
The man was transported to a local hospital.
