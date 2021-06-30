Advertisement

Drive-in aims to be “the spot” for entertainment in Loudon County

The new drive-in movie theater opening in Loudon County features state-of-the-art technology with a touch of nostalgia.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Whitener Company built a 400 car drive-in theater off of exit 72 in Loudon County called The Lo-Co Drive-In. They’re hoping it will be the place for future concerts, movies, and gaming events.

Jacob Nelson with The Whitener Company says the state-of-the-art 63 by 35 foot LED screen allows them to show movies during the day and at night Thursday through Sunday.

“We’re hoping the community can gather around it and they can have a place they can claim as their own,” said Nelson.

You can choose how you want to listen to the movie- either through an app, car radio, or the speakers on the sides of the big screen. They will have food trucks, a concession stand, and a playground for kids to play on.

“During the pandemic, we became more accustomed to the outdoors and they like having their bubble and their freedom to do whatever they want,” said Nelson.

Nelson says they’re hoping to stream games and host concerts and competitions. Drive-in movie tickets at $5 for kids and $10 for adults

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
GANG LORD CONVICTED OF KILLING TEEN
DA identifies 30 gangs in Knox Co. after convicting gang lord of killing teen
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Latest News

Search for Summer Wells
Crews give update on Summer Wells reward fund
31-year-old charged with attempted second degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping.
Man charged with attempted murder of his mother
WNBA All Star
Candace Parker Headed To Sixth WNBA All-Star Game
First Alert starts Thursday night as cold front moves in
Cold front Thursday night triggers First Alert for heavy downpours