Drive-in aims to be “the spot” for entertainment in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Whitener Company built a 400 car drive-in theater off of exit 72 in Loudon County called The Lo-Co Drive-In. They’re hoping it will be the place for future concerts, movies, and gaming events.

Jacob Nelson with The Whitener Company says the state-of-the-art 63 by 35 foot LED screen allows them to show movies during the day and at night Thursday through Sunday.

“We’re hoping the community can gather around it and they can have a place they can claim as their own,” said Nelson.

You can choose how you want to listen to the movie- either through an app, car radio, or the speakers on the sides of the big screen. They will have food trucks, a concession stand, and a playground for kids to play on.

“During the pandemic, we became more accustomed to the outdoors and they like having their bubble and their freedom to do whatever they want,” said Nelson.

Nelson says they’re hoping to stream games and host concerts and competitions. Drive-in movie tickets at $5 for kids and $10 for adults

