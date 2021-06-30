Advertisement

Knox Co. deputies investigating after two found suffering from gunshot wounds

Officials said there is no evidence at this time that suggests the incident was a random crime.
Knox County Sheriff's Office
Knox County Sheriff's Office
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after two individuals were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to a reported shooting around 4 a.m. near the 1300 block of Stony Point Road.

Deputies discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, reports stated. Investigators said they believe one of the gunshots was self-inflicted.

The two individuals were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and have undergone surgery. Both are in critical condition according to KCSO.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. The investigation is in the early stages, but officials said there is no evidence at this time that suggests the incident was a random crime.

