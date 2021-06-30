Knoxville Church hosts panel focusing on unity and building bridges in the community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Overcoming Believers Church in East Knoxville hosted a community event called “Building Bridges,” with the the goal to help heal the racial divide and end violence.

Reverend Martin Luther King Jr’s daughter, Dr. Bernice King was among the group of panelist taking stage speaking on issues within the country. King says the nation is still recovering from years of racial inequity.

“If we follow the life of Christ and walk in the footsteps of Christ, we have the capacity to overcome the sickness to heal,” shared King.

Mega-church Pastor A.R. Bernard says a key solution to healing and moving forward in peace is to listen to one another.

“It’s gonna take empathy, I’ve got to hear your story and not invalidate your pain whether I agree with it or not. It’s gonna take a spiritual collaboration. There is no super hero, there is no one person that’s gonna do all of this. It’s gonna take all of us coming together and it’s gonna take moral courage,” says Bernard.

Others attending the community discussion is global thought-leader Nona James and Gospel great Cece Winans.

Many attending the discussion like Sydney Hillman hope more forums like this take place, creating dialogue and giving voices to those in the community.

“Spaces like these are needed especially for the younger generation, especially after last summer, just finding space where we can find comfort, but also through dialogue help us move forward to change,” says Hilman.

The Building Bridges event aired live on MyVLT and on a the WVLT Facebook live stream.

