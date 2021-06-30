Advertisement

KUB broadband and fiber plan approved by Knoxville City Council

KUB’s new broadband plan will improve internet access for rural communities, KUB officials say.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s City Council voted to approve and authorize Knoxville Utilities Board’s fiber and broadband plan Tuesday. The new internet service plan could help give rural and KUB customers access to high internet speeds and urban customers more options for purchasing internet service, KUB officials say.

The new plan could also improve electrical reliability, efficiency and shorter downtimes during power outages, according to KUB’s website.

Knoxville mayor Indya Kincannon spoke on the proposed new service on Twitter, saying “Municipal broadband is an investment in education, families and a healthy economy – one that will create jobs, while helping Knoxville attract and support local businesses and a talented workforce.”

Opponents argue that the new service will lead to increased costs to all KUB customers and will cut out competition.

Those interested in learning more about KUB’s broadband and fiber plan can check KUB’s website.

