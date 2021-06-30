Leave the mess behind, find beauty in your story.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

For Knoxville native Shelly Moore Bartholomew, living up to the expectations of others never seemed to bring her any happiness.

“I realized that I was lonely for a long time.” Said Bartholomew.

“I really had a feeling that I’m not the only one that deals with this, and the facade that we put on, and the pressure we put on ourselves.”

That feeling grew inside Shelly, reaching the point where she couldn’t hold her feelings back any longer.

“I just wanted to take a minute to be vulnerable and share my story and say, we all live in a mess. It’s how we choose to embrace it that matters.”

With the goal of helping other women sharing her struggle, Shelly put pen to paper, releasing her new book, This Beautiful Mess.

Shelly was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA in 1997, before becoming the first delegate from the Volunteer State to go on and win the Miss Teen USA crown that same year. Even with the accolades, Shelly struggled to find her inner beauty. Saying she felt both not enough, and too much at the same time.

“I’m me, and I can only be me. If we think about it, that’s all we’re meant to be is me, not worry about if we’re too much, not enough, or who are we trying to impress.”

This Beautiful Mess aims to inspire and empower women to let go of perfection, embrace their mess, and find beauty in their stories.

To fin out more about This Beautiful Mess and to purchase a copy, visit Shelly’s website here.

