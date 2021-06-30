Local firework stores says inventory could run low before July 4th

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Lenoir City, it may take you a couple of trips to find the fireworks you’re looking for at a price you’re comfortable paying.

Over at Dixie Lee Fireworks, Bill Sharp says his business hasn’t seen a significant shortage in inventory because Sharp says they buy fireworks year round. This has caused the business to have a good stockpile of inventory ahead of an expected busty July 4th week of sales.

Ed Boling at Bimbo’s Fireworks says only a few items are low in inventory, like bottle rockets. He says the shortage is attributed to COVID-19 shutting down supply chains in China, the place Boling says many fireworks and parts come from. Boling says the cost of getting shipments from China to Lenoir City is more costly this year, which in turn has led to a 15 to 20 percent uptick in price for customers.

When we talked to some of those customers who noticed the price change, they weren’t deterred and said they were still going to buy enough fireworks to adequately celebrate.

At Fireworks Supermarket, employees say they plan to run low on all inventory by the 4th of July and have signs outside the store limiting shoppers to not buying certain items in bulk.

