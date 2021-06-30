Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder of his mother

Man charged with attempted second degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping of his 54-year-old mother.
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Justin Lee Roberts, 31, is charged with attempted second degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping of his 54-year-old mother according to KPD.

Investigators say Roberts brought his mother to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center early Wednesday morning. She told investigators that her son held her down for hours and repeatedly beat her.

She was later transferred to the UT Medical Center with numerous major injuries including facial fractures and a brain bleed.

Officers responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center for a reported assault early Wednesday morning and were initially told different accounts of what actually happened according to KPD.

