MEDIC hosting blood drive for Knoxville Police officer battling cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced a blood drive for Knoxville Police officer Jeff Damewood.

Officer Damewood is currently battling a form of cancer that requires blood transfusions.

The blood drive will be held at the KPD headquarters located at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue. The event will happen on Wednesday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All donors will be entered to win a $1,000 e-card and will automatically receive a $10 e-card.

“We ask if you can to please consider donating to our officer in his time of need,” KPD said in a post on Twitter.

Officials said appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online or by calling 865-524-3074.

