Advertisement

MEDIC hosting blood drive for Knoxville Police officer battling cancer

All donors will be entered to win a $1,000 e-card and will automatically receive a $10 e-card.
Jeff Damewood
Jeff Damewood(KPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced a blood drive for Knoxville Police officer Jeff Damewood.

Officer Damewood is currently battling a form of cancer that requires blood transfusions.

The blood drive will be held at the KPD headquarters located at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue. The event will happen on Wednesday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All donors will be entered to win a $1,000 e-card and will automatically receive a $10 e-card.

“We ask if you can to please consider donating to our officer in his time of need,” KPD said in a post on Twitter.

Officials said appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online or by calling 865-524-3074.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-month-old on behalf of the...
TBI: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Latest News

Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
FILE - Then-Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Lee answers questions during a news...
Vanderbilt AD condemns ‘racist slurs’ used at College World Series
The University of Tennessee’s newest campus has revealed its mascot, Flame the Firehawk.
UT Southern announces new mascot
Postal Service-Courtsey USPS
Post Offices to close July 5 in observance of Independence Day
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released a new report examining the cost of online courses...
Tennessee Comptroller’s Office examines cost of online college courses