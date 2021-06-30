New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Numerous new laws are set to take effect across Tennessee in July.

These new laws are in effect as of July 1, 2021:

Evelyn Boswell’s Law (Senate Bill 327)

Evelyn Boswell’s Law will require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. The bill would require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. The bill applies to children 12 years or younger.

Child Rape Sentencing (Senate Bill 628)

Under the legislation, someone who is convicted of the facilitation of rape of a child or aggravated rape of a child will be required to serve 100% of the sentence imposed, minus a 15 percent credit. The individual will also be required to have community supervision for life.

Eli’s Law (Senate Bill 867)

The new law will require courts to be alerted of any child born to parents who have had a previous child removed from their custody.

Permitless Carry (Senate Bill 765)

The new legislation allows Tennessee residents 21 and older and military members over the age of 18 to carry open or concealed handguns without a permit. The law will also increase punishments for gun-related crimes.

Porch Pirates (Senate Bill 1121)

The new law will create harsher punishment for repeat offenders who steal packages. Under the legislation, the first offense is punishable based on the value of the item stolen. Continued offenses can be charged as a Class E felony.

Transgender Restroom Sign (Senate Bill 1224)

Tennessee will become the first state in the United States to require businesses and government facilities open to the public to post a sign if they let transgender people use multiperson bathrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms associated with their gender identity.

HOPE Scholarship Eligibility (Senate Bill 458)

The new law will extend eligibility to homeschool students who wish to apply for HOPE Scholarships.

Adoption Health Check (Senate Bill 270)

The law requires adoptive parents who receive subsidies to provide the Department of Child Services with medical/school records in order to get a health check. Guardians who fail to provide the records will be prompted to have a face-to-face interview with DCS.

Lifetime Order of Protection (Senate Bill 0621)

The bill will allow victims of violent crimes to seek a lifetime order of protection. Current laws require victims to go in front of a judge every year in order to renew the order of protection. Under the new bill, if the protection order is not followed, the suspect will have one additional year in prison for each violation.

Re-entry Success Act (Senate Bill 0768)

The legislation will create a mandatory supervision program for individuals getting out of prison and will reduce liability for employers who are hiring those with a criminal record.

Alternatives to Incarceration Act

The Alternatives to Incarceration Act will create community-based alternatives to prison time for people convicted of low-level or non-violent offenses.

