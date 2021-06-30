One in critical condition following apartment fire
An apartment fire sent one to the hospital in critical condition, Rural Metro officials said.
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to an apartment fire at 6331 Pleasant Ridge Road Tuesday night. The fire occurred at Autumn Landing Apartments, officials told WVLT News.
One person was pulled from the fire and taken to the hospital, according to Rural Metro personnel. They said the person is in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.