One in critical condition following apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to an apartment fire at 6331 Pleasant Ridge Road Tuesday night. The fire occurred at Autumn Landing Apartments, officials told WVLT News.

One person was pulled from the fire and taken to the hospital, according to Rural Metro personnel. They said the person is in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.