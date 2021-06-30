Advertisement

Post Offices to close July 5 in observance of Independence Day

The Post Office will be open regularly scheduled Saturday hours on July 3.
Postal Service-Courtsey USPS
Postal Service-Courtsey USPS
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service announced Post Offices will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day.

On Monday, there will be no mail delivery, caller service of Post Office Box Service. All services are set to resume on Tuesday, July 6.

The Post Office will be open regularly scheduled Saturday hours on July 3.

Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages on July 4 may use the Self-Service Kiosks available at select post offices. The ATM-like kiosk accepts credit or debit cards only and can handle about 80 percent of typical postal transactions. Self Service Kiosks are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

