Sevierville experience lets you fly on water

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Aquaflight, a new experience on Douglas Lake in Sevierville, will let people test their ability to fly on the water. The attraction will allow flyers to twist and turn in midair.

Dan Haynes brought the attraction to the lake, and he says he was looking for the new next thing.

“Generally people initially, they don’t do the spins and all the crazy stuff and just kind of get up and float around and the feeling is awesome! It’s like being iron man,” Haynes said. “You’re controlling which way you go, you control how high you go based on how much throttle we give you, if your feet are flat, you’re going to go as high as you can possibly go with the throttle that we give you. If your toes are down you’re going to keep moving forward but you’re going to stay lower. So you control that part of it.”

The staff use a wave runner to send water through the pipe that’s connected to boots on your feet. While you are in flight the jet ski driver and the person at flight are in constant communication through two way radios.

“We really go all over Douglas Lake. So we like to explore the lake, we’ve been to different coves we’ve been up Flat Creek, McGuire Creek, Muddy Creek. We haven’t gone up past Dandridge,” Haynes said.

Experience is not necessary for the ride.

“We’ve had first timers do spins it’s if you’ve written a hoverboard snowboard, a wakeboard, if you got good balance, this is a no brainer. It’s really easy,” Haynes said.

Riders need to be 18 or older. Those interested in flying can contact AquaFlight at 865-364-8181 or aquaflighttn@gmail.com.

