Sevierville turns 225 and issues a challenge

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Sevierville is now 225 years old and to celebrate they’re hoping locals and visitors will explore 225 miles around town.

To celebrate the anniversary of becoming a city, Sevierville hopes that you’ll get out, walk, run, bike, or whatever you like to do but just explore the city.

Jaclyn Kile is on a mission to complete the 225 miles by mostly walking around Sevierville on the greenway system.

“I did it to be accountable for the miles, not just by your FitBit, but for a good reason to help celebrate the city,” Kile said.

So far she’s logged more than 60 miles around town. She loves walking the greenways especially near the water so she can see the wildlife.

“You can see the geese or fish or turtles or cranes or whatever so you know that’s kind of nice and it’s away from the cars,” Kile said.

It’s not just about walking, but bike riding, shopping and even swimming in area rivers. Sevierville just hopes you’ll explore and find something new.

“There are a lot of places to get out and do that but you can also kayak the rivers, you can swim, you can roller skate you can skateboard, you can just move 225 miles,” said Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce. “We have got miles and miles and miles of finished greenways in Sevierville and you know you’ve got beautiful views as you’re enjoying those greenways. We’ve got some historic points of interest along some of them.”

It’s not just a locals thing, they hope the 12 million people who visit will take part as well.

The best part about this 225 mile challenge is you’ve got five years to complete it. Once the 225 miles are completed you’ll get a lapel pin to show you completed the journey.

