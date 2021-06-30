Advertisement

Seymour man accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles

According to TBI, agents began investigating allegations of a sexual assault involving a minor in Sevier County in March.
Hunter Ray Monday, 20
Hunter Ray Monday, 20
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Seymour man was indicted on several charges, including the rape of a child.

According to TBI, agents began investigating allegations of a sexual assault involving a minor in Sevier County in March. During the investigation, TBI agents determined Hunter Ray Monday, 20, was the individual responsible for allegedly assaulting two juveniles.

A Sevier County Grand Jury returned indictments for Monday and charged him with one count of rape of a child, one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of sexual battery.

Monday turned himself in Wednesday afternoon and was booked into the Sevier County Jail. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

