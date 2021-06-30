Steamy ahead of a First Alert for downpours from a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another steamy day to take a dip in a pool, before downpours and storms move through and cooler air moves in to kick off the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with areas of fog. We’re especially seeing more widespread fog in the southern Valley where more storms developed yesterday afternoon. We’re starting the day in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Temperatures warm to the upper 80s to low 90s today, but the humidity level continues to make it feel about 5 degrees warmer. A stray pop-up shower or storm is possible, with a partly cloudy view, but I think the best shot for a pop-up is in the mountains of far Southeastern Kentucky and the Smoky Mountains.

It’s mostly cloudy and stuffy tonight, putting us around 71 degrees. A few showers and storms are possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Storms and heavy rain add up to a soggy start to Friday. (WVLT)

An approaching cold front increases rain coverage Thursday, and ramps up to the First Alert for the stronger storms and heavy downpours Thursday night through most of Friday. Thursday will be around 86 and an afternoon with a 60% coverage in rain and storms. We’ll have an 80% coverage Thursday night through Friday, and only warm to around 78 degrees on Friday. The First Alert ends by Friday afternoon when it’s scattered showers leftover.

The weekend is look all clear and dry now! Saturday is all sunshine and a cooler high of 81 degrees, after a mild morning around 60 degrees.

I think Saturday night could dip to the upper 50s, but the sunshine and shift back to warmer air flowing our way helps us warm to around 86 degrees on the Fourth of July Sunday.

Next week bounces back to the heat, and as the humidity slowly builds so do the rain chances.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

