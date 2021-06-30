Tennessee Comptroller’s Office examines cost of online college courses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released a new report examining the cost of online courses in Tennessee’s public colleges and universities.

For more than 20 years, Tennessee’s public higher education institutions have offered online courses. The prevalence of the courses has increased over the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the report, in most cases, students pay more to enroll exclusively in online courses than to attend courses on campus. On average, community college students pay $256.57 more; university students pay $630.81 more per semester to enroll exclusively in online courses, based on a 15-hour course load.

The report found that fees for online courses are typically used for online course development, student support, faculty training and technology.

Some institutions significantly increased their online course offerings in 2020 and 2021 in response to the pandemic and most adjusted their online course fee assessment. In most cases, students were not charged an online course fee for courses that were converted to an online delivery method as a result of the pandemic. Some institutions waived online course fees for all courses or adjusted their assessment method.

Nearly 97,700 undergraduate students enrolled in at least one online course through one of Tennessee’s public colleges or universities in fall 2019. Many institutions reported a steady increase in demand for online course options in the years preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, and that demand is anticipated to continue.

Some colleges, including the University of Memphis, have permanently eliminated online course fees.

