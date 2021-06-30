Advertisement

UT Southern announces new mascot

UTS will unveil new uniforms for its 19 teams in late August.
The University of Tennessee’s newest campus has revealed its mascot, Flame the Firehawk.
The University of Tennessee's newest campus has revealed its mascot, Flame the Firehawk.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PULASKI, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee’s newest campus has revealed its mascot, Flame the Firehawk.

“I am excited about the new feel of UT Southern athletics, and starting out with a new mascot will bring excitement to the entire campus,” Brandie Paul, UTS athletic director, said. “Flame the Firehawk will be a sure ‘fire’ hit.”

UT Southern leaders hosted focus groups to listen to students, faculty, alumni and community members’ opinion on the new mascot. UTS leaders opted to add orange to the school’s color palette of red and black.

Flame the Firehawk was developed by Knoxville-based illustrator Danny Wilson.

Firehawks represents the fifth mascot for the university. When the university, previously known as Martin Methodist, exclusively taught women, the teams were known as the Spinsters. During the college’s brief foray into football in 1939 and 1940, the team was known as the Cardinals. In 1950, the teams became known as the Indians, which lasted until 2002 when they became the RedHawks.

“I was here when Rowdy the Redhawk was introduced, it was exciting to see him become the spirit of our campus,” Paul said. “The unveiling will start us off in a direction that will be new and invigorating. Flame the Firehawk will light the way for a new spirit in our new UT family.”

UTS will unveil new uniforms for its 19 teams in late August.

