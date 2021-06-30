Advertisement

Vanderbilt AD condemns ‘racist slurs’ used at College World Series

Vanderbilt’s Athletic Director, Candice Storey Lee, took to Twitter to say she was “deeply troubled” by the slurs and said they were “absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior.”
FILE - Then-Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Lee answers questions during a news...
FILE - Then-Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Lee answers questions during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn., in this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, file photo. Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee condemned the use of racially offensive language directed at some of the parents of the Commodores' baseball players during Game 1 of the College World Series finals. “I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night’s game,” Storey Lee tweeted Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University officials have condemned “racial slurs” that were reportedly shouted at the parents of some student-athletes during Monday’s game of the College World Series.

Vanderbilt’s Athletic Director, Candice Storey Lee, took to Twitter to say she was “deeply troubled” by the slurs and said they were “absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior.”

“Such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society,” Lee said. “To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support.”

The NCAA released a statement stating, “racist and abusive language has no place in college sports and is not tolerated at NCAA championships.”

“Any parties responsible for unacceptable actions during the games will be removed by stadium security,” the NCAA said.

Additional security measures were put into place for Tuesday’s game around the student-athlete family section.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three more children are listed as AMBER Alerts in TN
TBI lists three AMBER Alerts in Tenn.
A picture of Summer Wells from a Prayer Vigil.
Mother of missing Summer Wells speaks out for first time
Dustin L. Barnes, 30
Knoxville man accused of stealing mail from nearly 40 homes
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert for a 7-month-old on behalf of the...
TBI: Missing 7-month-old found safe, suspect on the run
Struggling, short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers
Short-staffed Waffle House crew gets help from tired officers

Latest News

Tennessee flag
New Tennessee laws taking effect Thursday
The University of Tennessee’s newest campus has revealed its mascot, Flame the Firehawk.
UT Southern announces new mascot
Postal Service-Courtsey USPS
Post Offices to close July 5 in observance of Independence Day
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office released a new report examining the cost of online courses...
Tennessee Comptroller’s Office examines cost of online college courses