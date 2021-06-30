Vanderbilt AD condemns ‘racist slurs’ used at College World Series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt University officials have condemned “racial slurs” that were reportedly shouted at the parents of some student-athletes during Monday’s game of the College World Series.

Vanderbilt’s Athletic Director, Candice Storey Lee, took to Twitter to say she was “deeply troubled” by the slurs and said they were “absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior.”

“Such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society,” Lee said. “To the family members who were impacted, please know that you have my full support.”

I am deeply troubled that some of our student-athlete parents were subjected to racist slurs during last night's game. This is absolutely unacceptable and disgraceful behavior, and such hateful language has no place anywhere in our society. — Candice Storey Lee (@VandyAD) June 29, 2021

The NCAA released a statement stating, “racist and abusive language has no place in college sports and is not tolerated at NCAA championships.”

“Any parties responsible for unacceptable actions during the games will be removed by stadium security,” the NCAA said.

Additional security measures were put into place for Tuesday’s game around the student-athlete family section.

