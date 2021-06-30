Advertisement

Wisconsin birth certificates add gender neutral options for mother, father

To distinguish between the parents on the form, one party will be listed at the “parent giving birth.”
Beginning in July, Wisconsin birth certificates will include an option in which parents will...
Beginning in July, Wisconsin birth certificates will include an option in which parents will not be required to distinguish themselves as mother or father.(WTOC)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Beginning in July, Wisconsin birth certificates will include an option in which parents will not be required to distinguish themselves as mother or father.

The birth certificates will now include a “parent-parent,” option. Officials said the change was made to include more gender-neutral language on the forms. In early June, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order to mandate state agencies adopt more gender-neutral language.

To distinguish between the parents on the form, one party will be listed at the “parent giving birth.”

Families who were issued birth certificates prior to the change can submit a request to change their original form.

