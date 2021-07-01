Advertisement

27 confirmed cases of Delta COVID variant in Tennessee

Statewide, only 35 percent of Tennesseans have been vaccinated.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dr. Martha Buchanan sat down with WVLT’s Harry Sullivan to discuss the current status of COVID-19 and vaccinations throughout Knox County.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported there are currently 27 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Tennessee. Health officials said the COVID variants spread more quickly and easily leading to a higher infection rate.

Buchanan said individuals who are vaccinated against COVID-19 should not be too concerned about the variants.

“The good news about the Delta variant is that the vaccines are effective against it,” Buchanan said. “The bad news is its more contagious and people get more sick.”

According to Dr. Buchanan, nearly 50 percent of all Knox County residents are vaccinated against COVID-19. Statewide, only 35 percent of Tennesseans have been vaccinated.

“What I would encourage everybody to do if you’re not vaccinated, keep practicing the five core actions. If you are vaccinated, great, you’re protected. Be thoughtful and careful but you’re protected against the Delta variant,” Buchanan said.

