Abandoned house in East Knox Co. destroyed by fire

Water tenders had to shuttle water from a hydrant one mile away.
Officials said the home was fully engulfed and nearly burned to the ground when it was discovered.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire officials responded to a reported house fire on the 1200 block of Bales Road in East Knox County Thursday afternoon.

The fire was called in by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Officials said the home was fully engulfed and nearly burned to the ground when it was discovered.

The fire was contained and crews said there was no wildland damage in the nearby wooded area. Water tenders had to shuttle water from a hydrant one mile away.

